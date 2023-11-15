Chinese music-streaming giant Tencent Music published its latest quarterly financial results yesterday, including a big milestone.

The company now has 103 million paying users for its online music services, up from 85.3 million a year ago. This is a combination of people paying for subscriptions to Tencent Music’s three services – QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo – and people buying digital albums and content from them.

However, the company provided some new figures on its subscription revenues specifically: they grew by 42% year-on-year to RMB 3.19bn ($438m at current exchange rates) in Q3.

Overall, the financials are a tale of two business lines. Online music (streaming) saw its revenues grow by 32.7% year-on-year to RMB 4.55bn ($624m).

However, Tencent Music’s ‘social entertainment’ business (livestreaming, karaoke etc) saw its revenues plummet by 48.8% to RMB 2.02bn ($276m).

It’s been a big turnaround. In 2018, social entertainment was more than 70% of Tencent Music’s revenues, and online music just under 30%.

Five years on, that has flipped: social entertainment is now 30.6% of the business, with online music the lion’s share.