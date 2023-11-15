Hopefully Warner Music Group won’t regret anything about its new project to create “the first animated biopic of an artist using AI”.

That artist is French singer Edith Piaf, with Warner Music Entertainment working with her estate and production company Seriously Happy on the 90-minute film.

“AI technology trained on hundreds of voice clips and images, some of which are over 80 years old, will allow for Piaf’s distinct voice and image to be revived to further enhance the authenticity and emotional impact of her story,” is how WMG described its plans.

However, the music itself will be the original recordings of songs including ‘La Vie en Rose’ and ‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien’. And while some fans may take umbrage at the idea of AI-Edith, the executors of her estate are fully on board with the project.

“It’s been a special and touching experience to be able to hear Edith’s voice once again – the technology has made it feel like we were back in the room with her,” said Catherine Glavas and Christie Laume in a statement.