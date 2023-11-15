A green rider? Is that where Van Halen demand that the red, orange, blue, yellow AND brown M&Ms are removed from their pre-gig snacks buffet? Sadly not.

The ‘Green Rider’ is a document produced by London venue The O2 to be shared with promoters and artist teams who are playing there. It’s a guide with suggestions on how to make those concerts as climate-friendly as possible.

“Best practice recommendations for how to reduce CO2 emissions, make more sustainable choices for equipment and materials used, reduce waste and energy consumption, and monitor an events’ carbon footprint, alongside an appendix containing useful resources and local suppliers,” according to the announcement.

This builds on The O2’s existing climate-focused work. In September it announced plans to use some The 1975 gigs next February as pilots for carbon removal technology, working with consultancy A Greener Future and carbon-removal specialist Cur8.