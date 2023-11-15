Afrobeats label Mavin Records has announced the latest cohort for its Mavin Future Five talent programme.

This is the scheme where the label offers internships to five aspiring professionals to work across its digital, A&R, new business, PR/promotions and creative marketing divisions.

Precious Kassie, Akinwunmi Popoola, Toyin Ajewole, Christabel Rapuluchukwu and Success Odugala are the five chosen for this year’s programme, with Mavin seeing the initiative as a first in Nigeria.

“We are looking to equip future entrepreneurs and music business professionals with transferable knowledge that can help them forge a career path and secure the future of the music business,” said COO Tega Oghenejobo.

“Right now in Nigeria, you cannot go to college to learn the music business and there are few routes into the industry for young talent. This is the gap that we look to highlight and help solve.”