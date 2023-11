To access this post, you must subscribe . If you are already a subscriber, log in here

Tools: platforms to help you reach new audiences Tools: Kaiber In the year or so since its launch, AI startup Kaiber has been making waves,… Read all Tools >>

She’s not quite on the same level as Mariah Carey in terms of her domination of Christmas, but let the record state that Taylor Swift really loves Christmas. The video for her song ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ includes home video footage of her as a child getting her first guitar as a Christmas present. Which is […]