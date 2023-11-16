Apple’s latest marketing push for its Apple Music service is focusing on gamers. Owners of Sony’s PlayStation 5 console are being offered up to six months subscription at no extra cost.

The offer, which lasts until 15 November 2024, is available in 68 countries, and can be redeemed both by new and “qualified returning” subscribers to Apple Music.

The former group get six months of free access to the music service, while the latter get five.

Apple Music launched its PlayStation 5 app in October 2021, making it available from Sony’s digital store on the console.

PS5 has relatively few music-streaming apps still. Spotify was a launch partner for the console in November 2020, and YouTube’s main service has an app available for the device too. Apple Music’s launch made three.

The new marketing collaboration comes as Apple seeks to continue growing its music service.

Earlier this month, Music Ally’s analysis of the company’s recent financial results suggested that Apple Music’s revenues peaked in Q1 2023, and had declined (quarter-on-quarter, if not year-on-year) since.