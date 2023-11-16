Fresh from a big-budget global tour, K-Pop stars Blackpink are taking their latest steps into the metaverse. It’s called ‘Blackpink: a VR Encore’ and will be available in Meta’s Horizon Worlds service.

The group’s recent Seoul concert was filmed for a 70-minute VR experience that will premiere in Meta’s virtual world on 26 December, with replays over the following month. Meta worked with production company The Diamond Bros on the project.

The news follows the launch of Blackpink The Palace as a Roblox experience in August. In 2022 they also played a virtual concert in mobile game PUBG Mobile.

The Meta partnership is part of that company’s expansion of its music efforts in VR. It has built a ‘Music Valley’ section for Horizon Worlds that will host concerts and music-themed mini-games.

Meta is also launching a series of concerts filmed at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Music Valley opens up on 28 November.

Separately, iHeartRadio has announced its next series of VR concerts within Horizon Worlds. The Kid Laroi, Victoria Monet, Jung Kook, Jorja Smith and Alec Benjamin will all be appearing, to perform new singles and chat in interviews.