Holly Herndon was one of the first musicians to explore AI technologies not just by using them, but by building her own.

Having recorded an album using her ‘Spawn’ tool in 2019, Herndon launched her own ‘deepfake twin’ called Holly+ in 2021, as a way for other musicians to create music using her AI voice.

This has grown into a dedicated startup called Spawning, described as “building the consent layer for AI”.

Its first tool was called ‘Have I Been Trained?‘ and helped visual artists and writers to find out whether their work had been included in popular AI training datasets. The company also launched an API that AI companies could use to respect any creators’ wishes to opt out.

Now Herndon and her partner Mat Dryhurst have talked to the New Yorker about the AI space, including the next plans for Spawning.

It reveals that the company raised $3m of funding earlier this year, and is planning to launch a marketplace called Source+ next year.

“An artist such as Bruce Springsteen could gather his data – demo tapes, vocal snippets – and license it to a company such as OpenAI, for training purposes,” is how the New Yorker described that.

“He could also create a model based on that data – Boss+ – for other musicians to collaborate with, for a fee. Lesser-known artists could band together, in I.P. unions of sorts.” The full article is well worth a read.