Riot Games may be best known for its League of Legends game, which continues to be one of the most popular esports titles. But its music activities have been growing steadily over time.

Now it has expanded one of the relationships that is key to that side of the business: with BMG.

The two companies have extended their global publishing administration deal while launching what BMG described as a “new strategic partnership”.

That means “signing and servicing songwriters to frontline publishing deals” with BMG as well as exploring “the wide scope of creative opportunities across Riot’s products and music initiatives”.

That has already been happening. Earlier this year the two companies held a ‘BMG SoundLab’ for more than 30 songwriters to write music for upcoming Riot projects.

The news follows the games company’s recent launch of a new virtual boy-band called Heartsteel, and also enlisting K-Pop group NewJeans to perform the anthem for this year’s League of Legends World Championship.