Yesterday we reported on YouTube’s announcement that it would be enabling music partners to request removals of deepfake content based on their artists’ singing or rapping voices.

The company said that initially this option would only be available for “labels or distributors who represent artists participating in YouTube’s early AI music experiments”.

But what experiments? YouTube announced its ‘Music AI Incubator’ in August with Universal Music Group and a group of artists and producers including Anitta, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and Max Richter. Now we’re getting a first glimpse on what the company has been working on.

Its first experiment is called ‘Dream Track in YouTube Shorts’ and uses technology from Google’s AI-focused DeepMind subsidiary.

It involves nine artists – Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Papoose, Sia, T-Pain, and Troye Sivan – making AI-generated versions of their voices available for “a small group of select US creators” to use in their YouTube Shorts videos.

“By simply typing an idea into the creation prompt and selecting a participating artist that appears in the carousel, an original Shorts soundtrack featuring the AI-generated voice of that artist will be produced for the creator to use in their Short,” explained YouTube in its blog post.

YouTube has also revealed that it is working with the Music AI Incubator’s artist partners on “a set of music AI tools” focused on the music creation process.

“Imagine being able to more seamlessly turn one’s thoughts and ideas into music; like creating a new guitar riff just by humming it or taking a pop track you are working on and giving it a reggaeton feel,” explained YouTube. These tools will be available to participants in the incubator later this year.

UMG boss Sir Lucian Grainge has also commented on today’s announcement, as a sign of the major label’s close involvement in what YouTube and its artist partners are working on.

“We have a fundamental responsibility to our artists to ensure the digital ecosystem evolves to protect them and their work against unauthorized exploitation, including by generative AI platforms,” said Grainge.

“At the same time, we must help artists achieve their greatest creative and commercial potential – in part by providing them access to the kind of opportunities and cutting-edge creative tools made possible by AI.”

Grainge reiterated UMG’s stance that it wants to work with technology firms “towards an environment in which responsible AI can take root and grow. This is not a time for passivity. Only with active, constructive and deep engagement, can we build a mutually successful future together.”