The music industry has been chattering this week about potential plans by Spotify to fine distributors and labels if tracks uploaded through their systems are found to be involved in streaming fraud.

Now Billboard has reported on an email sent by Apple Music to its industry partners in March this year revealing that it quietly began cracking down on such fraud in October 2022.

“Since we launched the new tools, manipulated streams have accounted for only 0.3 percent of all streams,” claimed the email.

That compares to the estimate by France’s Centre Nationale de la Musique in January this year that between 1% and 3% of total streams in that country in 2021 were detected as fraudulent.

Anti-fraud firm Beatdapp thinks the real total is between 5% and 10%, but told Music Ally this month that the percentage for individual distributors can reach 60% in a given month.

Those are the companies who are being cracked down on – by Apple Music already, and by Spotify (if the reports are correct) in the near future. Deezer is also making tougher anti-fraud measures part of its new ‘artist-centric’ model.