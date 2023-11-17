CreateSafe is the startup that Grimes has been working with on her licensed deepfake project, through which other musicians can use her voice-clone to create music, sharing the recordings royalties with her.

Now the company has raised a $4.6m funding round to launch Triniti, which it is describing as “a comprehensive GenAI music platform” that covers music-making, publishing, administration, distribution and marketing.

CreateSafe outlined five tools that are part of Triniti at launch: licensed voice clones along the Grimes model; text-to-audio samples creation; a chatbot focused on music industry knowledge; plus distribution and music management features.

“With Triniti, you can turn inspiration into a song and set of visuals. That music gets distributed to DSPs, a marketing plan can be generated, and all of the business on the backend can be easily managed. This whole process takes seconds,” said CEO Daouda Leonard, who is also Grimes’s manager.

Crypto fund Polychain Capital led the $4.6m round, with Crush Ventures, Kendrick Lamar’s manager Anthony Saleh, Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media and Unified Music Group among the other investors. Grimes has also joined CreateSafe’s advisory board as part of the announcement.