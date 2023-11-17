Earlier this year, the European Commission assigned ‘gatekeeper’ status to several big tech companies and services, which meant they would face stricter regulations under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

TikTok was one of them, but now it is formally protesting the designation.

“Our appeal is based on the belief that our designation risks undermining the DMA’s own stated goal by protecting actual gatekeepers from newer competitors like TikTok,” claimed the company in the blog post announcing its plan to appeal.

“Far from being a gatekeeper, our platform, which has been operating in Europe for just over five years, is arguably the most capable challenger to more entrenched platform businesses.”

The blog post went on to run through TikTok’s arguments in more detail, including the claim that it doesn’t make enough revenue in the EU to qualify as a gatekeeper – the threshold set by the DMA for this was €7.5bn.

TikTok certainly meets the criteria for scale: it has more than 134 million monthly users in the EU, and the threshold for that metric was just 45 million.

While its parent company ByteDance exceeds another threshold set by the DMA – a market cap of €75bn – TikTok doesn’t think that’s fair to apply to it as an individual service either.

The arguments around this have been going on for a while. In fact, the EC published a 40-page explanation of its original reasoning, including its response to TikTok’s protests ahead of the decision.

That seemed pretty firm, but we’ll see what it makes of the appeal. TikTok is not alone though. Meta is also appealing the decisions that its Messenger and Marketplace services are gatekeepers in their own right.