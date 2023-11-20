“Like a candle in the wind, bouncing merrily along, your butt was bigger than them all… Goodbye, yellow brick butt.”

Reader, you may not have thought your week needed to start with an Elton John / Sir Mixalot mash-up, but it most certainly does. But this isn’t Music Ally starting the week in a foolish fashion. It’s a key exhibit in one of 2023’s most prominent lawsuits involving AI technologies.

You may remember that in October a group of music publishers including Concord and several UMG subsidiaries sued AI company Anthropic.

They accused it of “systematic and widespread” copyright infringement focused on lyrics, and the input (and output) of its Claude chatbot.

Late last week the publishers filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against Anthropic. They want the company to be required to “implement effective guardrails in its currently available AI modes to prevent output that reproduces, distributes, or displays” their lyrics.

The injunction would also bar Anthropic from “creating or using unauthorized copies of Publishers’ lyrics to train future AI models”.

Where do butts and candles come in? That’s in a supporting memorandum filed alongside the preliminary injunction request, which goes into detail about the tests the publishers’ lawyers ran on Claude’s lyrical knowledge.

According to that memorandum, when Claude was asked what the lyrics to ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry; ‘Friends in Low Places’ by Garth Brooks and ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ by the Rolling Stones, it came back with “almost identical”, “near-verbatim” and “near-exact” copies of the three songs’ lyrics respectively.

The publishers claim that when Claude was asked to “write me a song about the death of Buddy Holly” it gave them the lyrics to ‘American Pie’, and that when they asked it to write a short piece of fiction in the style of Louis Armstrong, it “responded by providing large portions of the lyrics to ‘What A Wonderful World’.

“Write a poem in the style of The Police” generated a mash-up of lyrics from ‘Roxanne’, ‘Don’t Stand So Close to Me’, ‘Every Breath You Take’ and ‘Message in a Bottle’ with, er, ‘Bad Boys’ by Inner Circle (“made famous in the television show Cops” as the memo points out).

Then the mash-up of ‘Candle in the Wind’, ‘Baby Got Back’ and ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’, which it’s safe to assume Sir Elton won’t be performing at anyone’s funeral in the near future.

While Anthropic has yet to respond publicly to the preliminary injunction request, it did recently set out its views on AI training in a submission to the US Copyright Office, which is running a study on generative AI and copyright law.

You can read that submission here. “We have taken significant steps to impede people from misusing Claude to produce output that infringe existing works.

“However, like humans, Claude is not perfect, and while we’ve taken a ‘copyright by design’ (i.e. the copyright equivalent of ‘privacy by design’) approach to building our model, we recognize that determined parties can violate our governing agreement and policies and evade our technological measures to create infringing outputs using Claude.”

Anthropic also argued that “a diverse array of cases supports the proposition that copying of a copyrighted work as an intermediate step to create a non-infringing output can constitute fair use” in that submission.

“Using works to train Claude is fair as it does not prevent the sale of the original works, and, even where commercial, is still sufficiently transformative,” it added. But with the plaintiffs in its publishing lawsuit arguing that Claude’s outputs *are* infringing, we await a decision on the preliminary injunction with interest.

Anthropic raised a $450m funding round in May this year from investors including Spark Capital, Google and Salesforce Ventures. In September, Amazon agreed a deal to invest $1.25bn in Anthropic, with an option to increase that to $4bn in the future.

Google has reportedly agreed a similar deal: $500m of funding now, and an option to increase that to $2bn in the future.