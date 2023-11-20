Tate McRae YouTube Shorts

YouTube’s latest artist partner for a dance challenge on YouTube Shorts is Tate McRae. Having teased her new track ‘exes’ on Shorts, now she has launched a #kissestomyexes challenge based around the track.

Fans are being encouraged to use the hashtag for their own videos featuring the clip from the track.

YouTube video

McRae follows in the footsteps of K-Pop stars Blackpink, NewJeans and BTS, who have all launched Shorts dance challenges in partnership with YouTube since its short-video feature launched.

The news also comes shortly after YouTube added 75 tracks from the Beatles to Shorts – the first time they had been available on the platform.

At the time of writing, nearly 230 videos have been created using the #kissestomyexes hashtag, although for now the most popular are a couple created by McRae herself, which have 2m views apiece.

