YouTube’s latest artist partner for a dance challenge on YouTube Shorts is Tate McRae. Having teased her new track ‘exes’ on Shorts, now she has launched a #kissestomyexes challenge based around the track.

Fans are being encouraged to use the hashtag for their own videos featuring the clip from the track.

McRae follows in the footsteps of K-Pop stars Blackpink, NewJeans and BTS, who have all launched Shorts dance challenges in partnership with YouTube since its short-video feature launched.

The news also comes shortly after YouTube added 75 tracks from the Beatles to Shorts – the first time they had been available on the platform.

At the time of writing, nearly 230 videos have been created using the #kissestomyexes hashtag, although for now the most popular are a couple created by McRae herself, which have 2m views apiece.