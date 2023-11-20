Historically we’ve known Vydia mostly for its work helping labels to make money online while handling the rights management and accounting issues around that.

Now the company has announced its latest expansions: into physical distribution and e-commerce. The news came with a couple of partnerships too: with independent distributor Amped in North America, and with PIAS’s distribution and service division Integral.

One of the first big projects for Vydia is a 30th anniversary vinyl version of Snoop Dogg’s ‘Doggystyle’ album.

As for the e-commerce plans, they’ll go live by the end of this year, providing Vydia’s customers with “the infrastructure and support to design, build, and launch their own D2C store and merchandise”.

Meanwhile, the company has hired former The Orchard and Red Distribution exec Alexander Brody to head up its new physical distribution and e-commerce sales businesses.