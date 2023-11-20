Creators understanding their intellectual property rights? Now there’s a thought.

It’s a thought that the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is keen to spread far and wide with its latest initiative.

It is working with the Music Rights Awareness Foundation to launch a platform called ‘Creators Learn Intellectual Property’. CLIP for short.

It is described as a “free to use online learning platform that will be filled with curated content from experienced musicians and mentors that will help creators make better business choices”.

CLIP will be available in six languages by early 2024, focusing initially on the music industry.

“At the core of CLIP is a steadfast commitment to creators. Helping them understand the complexities of the creative industries will enable them to maximise the value of their creations,” said ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, who also co-founded the Music Rights Awareness Foundation with Niclas Molinder.

CLIP builds on WIPO’s existing work: for example its WIPO for Creators campaign (which also included Ulvaeus and Molinder) in 2020, and its study of ‘Artists in the Digital Music Marketplace’ the following year.