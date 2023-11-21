Are you AI ready? To which the only correct answer is to bellow, Elton John-style, ‘Are you AI-ready FOR LOVE?’ But who’s asking the original question? Amazon.

The tech giant has launched a new initiative called ‘AI Ready’ that it’s hoping will “provide free AI skills training to 2 million people globally by 2025”.

This is partly aimed at students: a new ‘Generative AI Scholarship’ for more than 50,000 high-school and university pupils globally plus a partnership with the Code·org website.

Actually, there’s a strong music angle to the latter: it’s an hour-long introduction to coding and AI called ‘Hour of Code Dance Party: AI Edition‘ that involves creating virtual music videos for songs by Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and other artists.

However, there are also eight free AI-focused courses: three for ‘business and nontechnical audiences’ (yes, that includes much of the music industry) and five for developers and technical folk.

The former include an introduction to generative AI, and a particularly useful-sounding course for our industry called ‘Generative AI Learning Plan for Decision Makers’ covering “how to plan a generative AI project and build a generative AI–ready organisation”.

You can find links to them all from Amazon’s announcement. Naturally, one of the motivations here is to recommend Amazon’s cloud services and related technologies, but it’s still a helpful resource.