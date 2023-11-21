Google and Fortnite-maker Epic Games are currently facing off in court, and Spotify has been dragged into their argument about Android’s app store policies.

Earlier this month, Google asked the court to seal portions of an upcoming exhibit revealing details of its ‘User Choice Billing’ deal with Spotify. However, in testimony yesterday, the cat was let out of the bag.

The Verge has the details. Spotify pays 0% commission when Android users pay for subscriptions using its own billing service. If they use the Google Play store billing system, Google takes 4% rather than its standard 15% cut of in-app purchases.

The details were revealed by Google’s head of global partnerships Don Harrison, who explained Spotify’s leverage when reaching this deal.

“If we don’t have Spotify working properly across Play services and core services, people will not buy Android phones,” said Harrison. Earlier this month, the court had been told that Netflix had been offered a discounted rate of 10%, but had declined.

The news is slightly awkward for Spotify, since one of the planks in its long-running campaign against Apple’s App Store policies is its complaint that on that platform “the rules are not applied evenly across the board”.