SoundCloud has relaunched its official charts in the US and UK, including refreshing its rankings every Thursday to “offer an early perspective ahead of other charts typically published on Fridays”.

The relaunch includes a new chart called ‘Next Pro’ which will focus on unsigned and independent artists. SoundCloud’s flagship ‘New & Hot’ chart is also getting a revamp as part of the changes.

There is more. SoundCloud has tapped the data of its AI subsidiary Musiio to make sure that “incorrect sounds, such as white noise” don’t appear in its genre charts for rap, pop, R&B and electronic music.

“Simultaneously, we have enhanced security measures to safeguard against fraudulent streamers,” said SoundCloud, joining the ranks of streaming services talking publicly about their efforts to tackle this problem.

Alongside all this, SoundCloud has redesigned its search page, and is launching Spotify-style daily ‘Your Mix’ and ‘Your MegaMix’ playlists. The former gather tracks from listeners’ most-played genres, while the latter “suggests a mix of all your different music tastes in one playlist”.

This is also driven by Musiio’s technology, as the startup SoundCloud acquired in May 2022 continues to show its value for the company.