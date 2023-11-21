Plenty of moves are being made in the sub-Saharan African streaming landscape in 2023. We have a few more examples to report this morning.

The first is a deal between Spotify and Orange Middle East and Africa. It will see Orange’s customers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Mali and Guinea offered “data bonuses” when using Spotify.

So, not free Spotify, but free mobile data to use it.

“We are aware that data costs continue to be a hindrance for people who would like to stream music, that’s why we are actively working at Spotify SSA on partnerships like this one,” said Spotify’s MD for sub-Saharan Africa Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy.

Meanwhile, B2B firm Tuned Global has announced two new partnerships in Africa.

It is working on the launch of Nigerian music service Jumamo, and is a partner for Ethiopian DSP Sewasew, which was recently in the news for its deal with Universal Music Group.

Tuned Global has also revealed its role in the launch of Ghana-based streaming service Tieme Music, which launched in 2022.

“African music fans expect the same level of responsiveness and experience as listeners do in other regions, and we’re providing the technology, content, and advice to let services achieve that,” said Tuned Global MD Con Raso.