Spotify’s plans to change the way it calculates its streaming royalties have been so thoroughly leaked in recent weeks, it would be surprising if anyone in the music industry still doesn’t know about them.

However, this afternoon Spotify has officially announced them, and claimed that they could drive “approximately an additional $1 billion in revenue toward emerging and professional artists over the next five years”.

As leaked, there are three main changes, which will begin rolling out “in the new year” according to Spotify’s blog post this afternoon.

First, the company will begin fining labels and distributors “per track when flagrant artificial streaming is detected on their content” by its systems. This is about cracking down on streaming fraud, which has been a hot topic for the music industry this year.

Second, Spotify is setting a rule whereby tracks will only generate recorded royalties once they have been streamed at least 1,000 times in the previous 12 months. The company said that this will affect “tens of millions” of tracks in its 100m-strong catalogue.

These tracks may only average $0.03 of royalties a month, but it adds up. “These small disregarded payments have added up to $40 million in 2022 alone,” claimed Spotify.

It stressed that from the start of 2024, all this money will go into its royalty pool for music rightsholders to be shared among eligible tracks. “Spotify will not make additional money under this model.”

There is a fraud aspect to this change too: Spotify said that it should ensure scammers cannot “generate pennies from an extremely high volume of tracks” uploaded to its service and then artificially streamed a few times each.

Finally, Spotify is cracking down on what it describes as ‘functional’ music genres including “white noise, nature sounds, machine noises, sound effects, non-spoken ASMR, and silence recordings”.

In its case, cracking down means only paying royalties for tracks in these genres if they are at least two minutes long – demonetising anyone who uploads (for example) hours-long playlists of 30-second whale-song tracks.

Spotify also said that it plans to “work with licensors to value noise streams at a fraction of the value of music streams” in the coming months.

The company’s announcement to journalists was accompanied by supportive quotes from music industry figures, notably all from independent labels and distributors: Believe, Stem, Create Music Group, Concord, Downtown Music Holdings, Empire and Nettwerk Music Group.

No major labels? Universal Music Group worked with another streaming service, Deezer, on its new ‘artist-centric’ payouts model, and Warner Music Group has since signed up for that too.

At the highest level, both companies have been vocal in their calls for these kinds of changes, so although they’re not quoted in Spotify’s announcement, it would be surprising if they didn’t welcome the news.

It seems clear to us that Spotify chose to quote independent music companies as its response to some of the concerns expressed within that sector – by indie bodies AIM and Impala for example, as well as by Believe and by a group of prominent label owners – that demonetising tracks below a certain stream-count might have a negative impact on artists at a very early stage in their careers.

The other thing that stands out in the quotes is the sense that Spotify’s partners don’t want this to be the ultimate solution to the problems they see in the streaming economy. Several described it as a step (or multiple steps) in the right direction.

“This policy change is a significant step towards preserving the integrity of streaming metrics,” as Create Music Group Jonathan Strauss put it. “Modernizing the system is vital to ensure artists receive their fair share and I am glad to see Spotify take notable steps to update its royalty payment model,” in the words of Concord CEO Bob Valentine.

One of the supporters, Believe CEO Denis Ladegaillerie, offered his thoughts on what the next step after that could be.

“We believe that creating more benefits to develop up-and-coming artists would be a great complement to the institution of a 1.000 stream threshold. We are encouraged by our current dialogue with them [Spotify] on this topic,” he said.

It’s worth comparing Spotify’s changes to Deezer’s, which were announced with UMG in September.

Deezer isn’t demonetising tracks with fewer than 1,000 streams. Instead it’s giving a ‘double boost’ in its royalty-calculations to musicians who get at least 1,000 monthly streams from at least 500 unique listeners.

Deezer will also double-boost “songs that fans actively engage with” (i.e. choose to listen to themselves, rather than have served up on a playlist or by an algorithm).

Deezer’s changes for ‘noise’ content also differ from Spotify’s. It will be replacing them entirely with its own “content in the functional music space” which will not be included in its royalty payouts.

Like Spotify, Deezer is cracking down on streaming fraud, but it hasn’t said whether that will include fining labels and distributors.

The quotes from the music industry figures backing Spotify’s changes follow, since they’re not included in the public blog post:

“Believe welcomes Spotify’s initiative to clean-up the market from artificial streaming and noise, driving more revenues to all legitimate artists,” said Believe CEO Denis Ladegaillerie. “We believe that creating more benefits to develop up-and-coming artists would be a great complement to the institution of a 1.000 stream threshold. We are encouraged by our current dialogue with them on this topic.”

“While some artists come to Stem with fan bases they’ve already developed, often we begin working with artists from the ground up (bbno$, Poolside, Destin Conrad, Brent Faiyaz,). In both instances our goal is the same – to maximize the money that we can put in the hands of the artists,” said Kristin Graziani, president of Stem.

“Spotify’s changes are going to help us deliver on that goal: these new policies acknowledge the simple truth that improving outcomes for artists goes beyond demanding bigger payouts from the DSPs. All three of Spotify’s new mechanisms redirect funds that currently sit on the balance sheet of distributors or land with bad actors back to the artists we serve.

“The fundamental nature of a pro-rata royalty pool means we are all in this together, so plugging these holes that have plagued the industry means more money actually making it to working artists.”

“We at Create Music Group wholeheartedly support Spotify’s latest initiative to combat artificial streaming and ensure a fairer distribution of revenue. This policy change is a significant step towards preserving the integrity of streaming metrics and ensuring that artists, especially those who rely heavily on streaming for their livelihood, are compensated justly,” said Create Music Group CEO Jonathan Strauss.

“At Create, we always strive to empower artists and uphold the highest standards in the music industry. This move by Spotify resonates with our core values of transparency and fairness, and we are optimistic that it will lead to a healthier, more sustainable ecosystem for artists and fans alike.”

“The streaming music ecosystem has grown exponentially since its inception 20 years ago. While creating and accessing new music has never been easier, this massive volume of music has had unintended consequences on payments to artists,” said Concord CEO Bob Valentine. “Modernizing the system is vital to ensure artists receive their fair share and I am glad to see Spotify take notable steps to update its royalty payment model.”

“At Downtown, our primary mission has been and continues to be to create a more just and equitable music industry on a global scale. We are hopeful about the new policies Spotify is implementing and that these changes will support that mission,” said Downtown Music Holdings CEO Andrew Bergman.

“Creators having market access and direct connection to their audiences are essential values for Downtown and its companies. As the music industry has evolved we are encouraged by new policies and practices that support the long-term health of creativity from its earliest stages.”

Empire CEO Ghazi Shami said that “Spotify’s commitment to platform integrity will ensure that independent artists have the ability to reach their fans and be fairly compensated for their work.”

Finally, Nettwerk Music Group Terry McBride said that “fraud and artificial music are significant problems for streaming services, depriving legitimate artists from building a community of fans and earning a sustainable living. I applaud Spotify’s continual and evolving efforts to address these issues”.