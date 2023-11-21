If you had 21 November in the ‘when will AI technology allow me to remix an album by bona-fide legends of ambient and prog?’ sweepstake… well, it’s time to collect your winnings.

The album is ‘Metallic Spheres in Colour’, a recent reworking of 2010’s ‘Metallic Spheres’ by The Orb and Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

Sony Music and Legacy Recordings have worked with generative-AI startup Vermillio to launch a website where fans will be able to create their own “personalised AI track and artwork” remixed from the album.

The artwork feature involves listening to clips from the album and typing in a prompt box how it makes you feel. “Filled with wanderlust, dreary rainy day, serene,” is one example provided to spark thoughts. The site then creates album artwork based on these prompts.

The remixing feature riffs off this, getting you to choose one of the pieces of artwork created by other fans so that “its associated emotions will guide the AI”.

You can also use slider bars to alter the mood (between chill and high energy) and tempo (slower to faster) before generating the remix.

It’s simple to use and fun: the latest example of how artists and major labels – Sony Music in this case, which appointed its first VP of AI earlier this year – are putting AI to use to serve their work, against the wider backdrop of debate around the positive and negative potential impacts of these technologies.