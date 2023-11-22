Tweet-Reply Of The Week goes to the wag who wrote “the lengths this man will go to not use Microsoft Teams” in response to the announcement that OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman is returning as CEO days after being ousted and joining Microsoft.

OpenAI confirmed his return, as well as the appointment of a new board of directors (i.e. not people who fired him).

The news was unsurprising given that 747 OpenAI employees had signed a letter threatening to quit and join Altman at Microsoft if the defenestration was not reversed. That’s 97% of the company’s workforce.

It capped a busy day in the world of Big AI. Rival firm Stability AI announced Stable Video Diffusion – “our first foundation model for generative video based on the image model Stable Diffusion”. For now it’s a research preview rather than a commercial product.

Stability AI was in the news recently after its audio lead, Ed Newton-Rex, quit his job over the company’s claims that training its AI models on copyrighted content should be considered fair use.

Talking of big AI companies at the centre of music-related controversies, Anthropic – the firm currently being sued by music publishers for lyrics-related copyright infringement – has launched the latest version of its Claude model.

It lets people upload much bigger/longer stashes of information to be analysed among other improvements. Oh, and there has been a “2x decrease in hallucination rates”. So, it cannot lie (as much) but does it still like big butts mash-ups?