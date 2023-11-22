OnePlus is best known for its mobile phones, particularly in India where it’s the fastest-growing smartphone brand. It also makes a line of earphones, but its latest expansion is more surprising: AI music.

OnePlus AI Music Studio invites people to “compose, create, and craft your unique tunes with just a prompt”. Users can then also create a music video for their track and share it on social media.

The online studio is available both within India and globally. OnePlus is also running a contest across India, North America and Europe to encourage people to make tracks and submit them for consideration.

“This platform isn’t merely a space; it’s an extraordinary fusion where technology harmonizes with creativity, empowering you to embody the artist you’ve always envisioned,” runs the blurb.

What isn’t public yet are details on the tech behind the service – including what music the AI has been trained on.

What is public, however, is Music Ally’s pioneering use of the studio to create a romantic-rap soundtrack to a car chase involving giraffes in taxis. Enjoy!

