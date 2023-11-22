US-based music rights management company BMI has been at the centre of a swirl of speculation in recent months over its potential sale.

Yesterday, finally, its plans were announced, and the rumours were right: the suitor is investment firm New Mountain Capital (NMC)

Well, the main suitor. NMC will “lead a shareholder group” to acquire BMI. Another member of that group is CapitalG, the independent growth fund of Google’s parent company Alphabet. It will take a “passive minority stake” in BMI as part of the deal.

BMI’s core business is collecting performing rights royalties and paying them out to songwriters, composers and music publishers. As we’ve previously reported, its decision to change its business to a for-profit model, and then the rumours of a sale, sparked concerns and even anger from the songwriter and publishing communities.

Yesterday’s announcement had the likely reactions firmly in mind. BMI said that it would “allocate $100 million of the proceeds of the sale to affiliates shortly after the transaction closing” – ‘affiliates’ being those songwriters, composers and publishers.

“The allocation of those funds, while not a distribution of royalties, will be in keeping with the company’s distribution methodologies, which are based on performance levels over a set period of time. BMI will work to finalize an equitable payout plan for this allocation in the coming months,” is how BMI explained it.

For its part, NMC promised to continue growing BMI’s distributions to musicians and rightsholders; to invest in new technology and services to improve its collections; and “to add new revenue streams driven by organic growth investments and M&A opportunities, with an initial focus on improving general licensing royalty collections, international partnerships and new service offerings”.

The acquisition should close by the end of March 2024 if it’s approved both by BMI’s current shareholders and regulators. The overall price was not announced, although Music Ally has heard figures between $1.3bn and $1.7bn mooted in recent weeks.

The deal is good news for BMI’s current shareholders, but how will the music industry react – particularly the creator-focused bodies who had previously expressed their concerns about BMI’s for-profit switch and potential sale?

We’ll await official responses – including to the news that Alphabet is part of the deal – and keep you updated in the coming days.