2023 was the year we lost one metal-focused streaming service: Gimme Radio. But 2024 is set to bring a new contender in its place: Rokk.

It’s the work of German startup Fairmusic, which was founded by musicians Peter Moog (from the band Mentalist) and Alex Landenburg (of Cyhra and Kamelot).

Rokk is planning to launch in January 2024 in Europe and the UK, with a base subscription costing £10.99 a month, with a £16.99 family plan and £19.99 ‘Hifi Pro’ tier also available.

Its pitch to artists and listeners alike is that “the subscription money stays in the Metal and Rock community and is not being used to cross-finance payouts for a few mainstream acts with unbelievably high numbers of streams”.

Meanwhile, subscribers will see up to 10% of their payments go to directly support an artist of their choice – a variation of a model originally tested by Tidal.

One interesting angle: Rokk won’t just include metal and rock music: it plans to have genres including pop, hip-hop and jazz available too, recognising that many rock and metal fans have wider tastes too.

Rokk has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to support its launch plans, with a modest €10k goal.

Of course, that’s a drop in the ocean of the costs of running a music service, so the campaign is more about getting the word out ahead of Rokk’s debut.