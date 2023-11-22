A US judge has dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Universal Music Group which focused on the major label’s 2008 licensing deal with Spotify.

The lawsuit was brought by rappers Black Sheep. As we reported in January this year, they claimed that an “undisclosed sweetheart deal” between UMG and Spotify involved the label accepting reduced royalties in exchange for an equity stake in the streaming service.

Black Sheep argued that UMG had thus underpaid its artists for streaming royalties to the tune of nearly $750m. Now the lawsuit has been thrown out.

Why? According to Reuters, this is partly because of a two-year statute of limitations – Black Sheep signed their contract long enough ago to bar the case from being brought now.

But the judge also ruled that UMG had “sole discretion” over how to distribute its music, so “there is no basis upon which to find that UMG breached the contract by accepting a lower royalty from Spotify”.