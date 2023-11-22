Middle Eastern music service Anghami is having quite the year. A copyright infringement lawsuit, a $5m funding round and most recently a warning that it could be delisted from the Nasdaq stock market for its share price being too low.

Now the company is ending the year with plans to merge with video-streaming service OSN+. The latter’s parent company Kipco announced the plans yesterday, including the promise to inject up to $50m into Anghami in return for a majority stake in its business.

Anghami confirmed the plans in its own announcement, saying that the combined businesses have more than 120 million registered users and 2.5 million subscribers.

The CEO of the merged business will be Anghami co-founder Elie Habib, with the deal expected to close in Q1 2024 if it gets the necessary regulatory approvals. Anghami also plans to remain listed on Nasdaq after the transaction.

“We’re bringing together technology, music and video to build a comprehensive media ecosystem,” said Habib in a statement.