Earlier this week Eminem teased a collaboration with Epic Games’s Fortnite. Now the details have been announced.

Eminem will be the star in a live event called ‘Big Bang’ which takes place on Saturday 2 December within the game.

Players are being encouraged to bring their friends in parties of up to four people for what’s being described as “a new beginning for Fortnite” following its nostalgic Fortnite OG season.

Ahead of the event there will be Eminem-themed outfits on sale in Fortnite’s in-game shop. Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More are part of the game’s ‘Icon Series’ of skins, and will be available to buy from 29 November.

As with previous musical events in Fortnite, there are some rules for content creators planning to stream and/or publish videos. YouTubers will be able to make money from their videos for seven days after the event without fear of copyright takedowns.

However, they’ll need to be pat of Epic’s Support-A-Creator program to do this: other gamers will be able to share highlights on YouTube, but won’t be able to monetise them.

Eminem is also taking over Fortnite’s in-game Icon Radio station as part of the promo.