US rock band Matchbox Twenty are the latest artist to explore new digital fanclub models for their keenest supporters.

In their case, it’s a partnership with Fireside, the startup founded by tech veteran Mark Cuban in 2021 as a way for people to broadcast live audio and video. It has evolved into a collection of these broadcast ‘networks’, including Matchbox Twenty’s.

It’s a paid affair: fans are asked to pay $25 a month, or $21 a month if they choose an annual subscription.

What do they get? Live online meet’n’greets hosted by band members, as well as virtual fan-club meetups; a virtual backstage pass to watch “pre-show rituals, after shows, behind the scene moments on the tour bus”; and giveaways of merch, tickets and VIP experiences.

Only annual subscribers will get the chance to win the giveaways though. The band are donating a portion of their revenues from the network to the Lyndsay Hutchinson Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

Key to the success of the network will be the band’s commitment in terms of keeping up the streams and exclusive content over the coming months (and if all goes well, years).

If that commitment drops off, fans – especially those who stump up for a full year – will be quick to let them know.