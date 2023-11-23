Earlier this year, the Musicians’ Union and charity Help Musicians published their first ‘Musicians’ Census’, based on a survey of nearly 6,000 music-makers in the UK.

Their initial report looked at earnings and the structure of musicians’ working lives, then a follow-up report earlier this month examined the census findings for musicians from the global majority.

This morning a third report has been published, and the focus this time is on mental wellbeing. Its findings will make for uncomfortable reading within the music industry, but may also add some momentum to the various efforts trying to better support musicians.

Among the key stats: 30% of musicians canvassed for the census say they are experiencing poor mental wellbeing, although that increases to 43% of LGBTQ+ musicians; 49% of disabled musicians; and 63% of trans musicians. Low earnings, discrimination and living outside England are among the factors discussed in the report too.

“The highest rates of negative mental wellbeing by career stage are reported amongst students (41%) and those not yet working as a musician (41%). This suggests the need for dedicated support for those at the very early stages of a musicians’ career,” added the report.

This leads into one of the key points made by the report: that low mental wellbeing causes musicians to leave the industry – possibly before they’ve had a chance to realise their potential.

“Over twice as many musicians with low mental wellbeing felt it was unlikely they would be working in music in one or five years’ time, compared with musicians generally,” as the report puts it.

“Insights from the Musicians’ Census show the need to build positive mental wellbeing for all who work in music but especially with the future generation so we can prevent crises before they happen,” said Sarah Woods, chief executive of Help Musicians.

“We would encourage everyone working in music to digest this report and work together so we can continue building an industry with positive mental health for all.”

“At the same time as providing support for those who need it, as an industry we need to tackle the root causes of poor mental wellbeing,” added Musicians’ Union general secretary Naomi Pohl.

“The Musicians’ Census has clearly identified contributing factors such as low pay, career barriers and witnessing or experiencing discrimination. It is particularly concerning that LGBTQ+ and disabled musicians experience some of the highest rates of low mental wellbeing and the industry needs to work harder and faster to remove the barriers these communities of musicians face.”