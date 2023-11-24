Electronic music artist and producer Colyn is launching his own documentary series on YouTube, which isn’t that unusual.

However, what is new is the notion that his fans will be able to own ‘Unfiltered’. Not as in a downloading-it sense, but as in owning a stake in the series.

He’s working with a company called Talentir on the project, which is asking fans to create an account and apply for ownership in the project in the next four days, ahead of the first episode’s debut.

“Once you apply you will own an actual share of the YouTube Ad Revenue of the first episode of Unfiltered,” explains its signups page.

“For me this is a way to give back to the community that has supported me from day 1 and I’m happy to have a joint project together with all of you,” said Colyn in an Instagram post announcing the project.

How lucrative will this be? That remains to be seen.

Colyn has 9.4k subscribers to his YouTube channel, with the docu-series’ trailer having been watched 3,726 times since it was uploaded nine days ago.

That should set expectations relatively low for the first episode’s revenue, especially if it’s shared between hundreds or even thousands of fans.

Still, this is less about promising riches, and more about a fan community coming together.