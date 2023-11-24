In 2021, the UK’s Brit Awards stopped having ‘best male’ and ‘best female’ categories in favour of un-gendered ‘artist of the year’ gongs.

Praised at the time as a progressive step, it became more of an embarrassment earlier this year when all five nominations for ‘Artist of the Year’ were men.

The awards organisers are taking action to lower the chances of that happening in 2024 by expanding the nomination pool from five to 10 artists for both the British and international artist of the year categories.

Announced this morning, the move was described as “aimed at improving representation and inclusion”.

The organisers noted that the voting academy for 2024 will have a balanced split of men and women, as well as a number of non-binary voters, with a quarter identifying as Black, Asian or ethnic minority backgrounds.

In other news, R&B is getting its own genre award, sitting alongside pop, dance, hip-hop/rap-grime and alternative/rock. Meanwhile, visual artist Rachel Jones has designed this year’s trophy.