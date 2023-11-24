Negotiations continue over the final text of the European Union’s AI Act, with the three main political bodies taking their time in coming to agreement on the new regulations for AI – including generative/creative AI.

Throughout the process, creative industry bodies have been making their views known on what they’d like to see in the new law. The latest comes from a group that includes music bodies ECSA, FIM and the IAO.

We’re detecting some concerns about the AI Act’s direction in their call for policymakers “to put transparency back at the heart” of the act. That suggests it has been removed, or at least may be watered down from previous drafts.

“The datasets used by generative AI should be informed by the highest level of transparency and that the deployers of these technologies should prove that the training of their AI has been carried out in compliance with applicable EU and national law,” urged the bodies.

They want “strong record-keeping and transparency obligations regarding the use of copyright-protected content by generative AI models” and are concerned that these may not be included in the legislation.