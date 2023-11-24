We wrote about Noonoouri in September this year when the virtual artist released her debut single through a partnership with Warner Music Group.

Originally launched in 2018 by a German creative agency, Noonoouri amassed a healthy audience on Instagram and appeared in a number of brand campaigns. Now she’s taking a logical next step by releasing a fashion collection – an entirely digital one.

This is a partnership with startup DressX, which has been building a business around virtual items. It is releasing ‘The Dominoes Collection‘, named after that debut single, as five virtual haute couture garments that will cost between $1,500 and $5,000 apiece.

The $5k one, Scarab, is… well, it’s quite something.

Buyers will be able to clothe their avatars in the items in the DressX app, then “shoot and share to your socials”.

Noonoouri currently has just under 36,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and 640k streams of ‘Dominoes’ plus another 64k for its remix.

So, one Scarab sale may well outgross the track’s streaming royalties. Welcome to 2023!