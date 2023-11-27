UK-based organisation the Black Music Coalition (BMC) has launched its latest project: a partnership with Sony Music called ‘HERstory’. It will spotlight and celebrate Black women within the music industry.

“It’s quite natural because just by the virtue of the BMC being led by four Black women – we also have an amazing assistant – Rainar, who is a crucial part of our operation – the space that we’ve created for ourselves has taught us so much along this journey and in how Black women navigate,” co-founder Komali Scott-Jones told Dazed.

“We all have full-time jobs. This isn’t our career, so to speak. So I think Black womanhood is central to what the BMC has achieved so far. Also it’s just an area that is continually underrepresented within the music industry, both on the artist side and the executive side.”

“A personal passion point is that we want to ensure that the women who have blazed a trail through the music industry in the UK for decades and inspiring those to come is really key because we’re often the first to be shut out of the room and then the first to get called in for the cleanup. And we’re more than that.”

The BMC also recently launched a new membership program to continue building its community. It will provide benefits including access to professional and social events, and a range of discounted services.