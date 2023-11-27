What do fans think about the use of artificial intelligence technologies in and around music? According to global music industry body the IFPI, their views are very similar to those of rightsholders.

The body has published some findings from its upcoming ‘Engaging with Music 2023’ report, which has surveyed more than 43,000 music fans across 26 countries.

It found that 89% of those people are aware of AI technologies, and that 79% agree that ‘human creativity remains essential to the creation of music’.

Meanwhile, 76% said that an artist’s music or vocals should not be used or ingested by an AI without permission; 74% agreed that AI should not be used to clone or impersonate artists without permission; and 73% agreed that an AI system ‘should clearly list any music that it has ingested or used for training’.

Oh, and 70% agreed that there should be restrictions on what AI can do, and 64% said governments should play a role in setting those restrictions. Which is – unsurprisingly given the source – all good material for the IFPI to take to policymakers in the ongoing lobbying over those potential regulations.

Talking of which… The European Union’s AI Act is still being negotiated, with the music and other creative industries keen to nudge it in their preferred direction. But technology companies are also having their say, pushing back on some of the rightsholder demands.

Digital Europe is an organisation representing tech firms including Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok among other corporations and national tech trade bodies.

It has published a joint statement (albeit not signed individually by any of the companies listed above) calling for policymakers to “give AI in Europe a fighting chance” by limiting the scope of any new AI regulations there. Including the copyright-related ones being requested by the music industry.

“The EU’s comprehensive copyright protection and enforcement framework already contains provisions that can help address AI-related copyright issues, such as the text and data mining exemption and corresponding opt-out for rightsholders in Art. 4 of the Copyright Directive,” claimed the statement.

With the final details of the AI Act still being haggled out, both sides in this debate – the creative industries and the tech industry – are stepping up their lobbying to sway the politicians their way.

But what, you may be thinking, does Dolly Parton think about all this? Her views on Article 4 of the European Copyright Directive remain unknown (possibly because she’s reading it in reverse order, and has only worked from 9 to 5 so far) but Parton has been talking about AI more generally in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She’s not a fan.

“No. I ain’t going to consider AI on nothing that’s human being. Because I think that is a weapon and a tool that can be scary,” said Parton.

“I think it’s going to be great for a lot of things, like science and medicine and many, many things, but not to replace human beings. That scares me to death. That’s like the mark of the beast. It’s like you can’t remake a person.”

“I don’t want that. I want to just leave a body of work behind. I think all this stuff can be great, used in the right way. But not to replace voices and writings and not to replace a human being that belongs to God.”

Parton is one of the more forward-thinking artists when it comes to the future life of her music, note.

In 2020 she said that she had been recording her unreleased songs as vocals and a click track, so that “anyone, any producer in the world, a hot producer, when I’m gone, they could take my songs – just the click track and my vocal – and build a complete arrangement around that”.