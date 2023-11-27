The latest initiative to train up people in the Nigerian music industry is a partnership between Pepsi and music company Empire.

The Pepsi Music Academy was announced this week, described as a music education program that will cover topics ranging from legal, marketing and A&R to licensing and sync, touring and accounting.

Music producers Masterkraft, Sarz, P-Priime and Blaisebeatz are also involved in the initiative, which is aimed at artists wanting to learn about the industry and receive promotion for their work.

30 people will be chosen to attend a 10-day summit, after which three finalists will be picked to work with those producers on an album, which will then be promoted by Pepsi and Empire. The latter will offer a two-year recording, producing, publishing and distribution deal to each winner.

Pepsi Music Academy is unrelated to the Music Business Academy (MBA) for Africa, also based in Nigeria, which focuses on emerging industry professionals. Music Ally is a partner for the latter initiative.