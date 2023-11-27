News broke last week of a rift between longtime musical collaborators Daryl Hall and John Oates, with the former suing the latter. Now details have emerged about why.

Associated Press reported that Hall is suing Oates over the latter’s plans to sell his share of a joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises, to Primary Wave Music.

According to the report, the sale was imminent, but has now been temporarily blocked by the judge in the case brought by Hall, while the legal process gets underway.

AP stressed that it is unclear “whether the dispute centers on the music catalog of Hall & Oates” rather than just their joint venture, since many details of the lawsuit are still sealed, and thus not (yet) public.

Hall and Oates are currently touring separately as solo artists, with their last tour together – as Daryl Hall & John Oates, as they’ve been billed on all their albums – ending in October 2022.