Startup Wavze has been working with various sports organisations to help them license music. Now it has raised an undisclosed round of funding to continue its growth.

Investors in the round include John Gleasure, co-founder of sports-focused video-streaming service DAZN, and Gareth Capon, CEO of video-tech company Grabyo.

The funding comes after Wavze worked with customers including UFC, Women’s Six Nations Championship, British Basketball League and Premier League Productions.

The startup focuses on unsigned artists and producers, sourcing music for its sports clients to use “without the cost, complexity and legal risk that comes with licensing music from major artists” according to its announcement.

Wavze sees an opportunity as sports organisations look to produce more content for online and social platforms. For example, a recent campaign with the Women’s Six Nations Championship generated 56m views on TikTok.

Wavze joins ClicknClear as a music-licensing startup focused on sports, although the latter focuses more on licensing music for choreographed performance sports events, with a catalogue licensed from rightsholders.