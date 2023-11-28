Startup Mozaic·io describes itself as a ‘global payments platform for co-creators’ that helps people to send, receive and split payments for their work.

Having started with a focus on musicians, it has since expanded to other categories including Twitch streamers and social-media influencers.

Now Mozaic has raised $20m of Series A funding to continue growing. The round was from investment firm Volition Capital, bringing the startup’s total raised so far to $27.1m.

Mozaic said the funding will help it double its headcount from its current 24 staff by the end of the year, as well as investing in its latest ‘self-serve’ feature that connects to YouTube, Twitch, Shopify and other platforms.

Mozaic’s roots are in another music startup, Jammber, which launched in 2013 and later developed a tool called SplitPay to help musicians split payments.

That evolved into Mozaic in 2022, with the company raising funding from a number of Nashville music-industry veterans later that year.