Credits Due is the initiative launched in 2021 by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus to encourage musicians to make accurate metadata for their work at the point of creation.

Backed by the Ivors Academy and Music Rights Awareness Foundation, it has since picked up support from PROs including PPL in the UK. Now it’s getting another push with the launch of a toolkit that music organisations can use to hold events promoting the initiative to musicians.

The toolkit includes a white-label presentation explaining Credits Due; advice and digital assets for running an event; and a checklist and writer split sheet for musicians.

“It’s a set of practical resources to help associations and representative organisations spread the word about the importance of songwriter credits in the digital ecosystem,” said The Ivors Academy’s interim CEO Charlie Phillips.

“We look forward to seeing the toolkit in use, and ultimately to seeing music writers being credited – and paid – correctly.”

A copy of the toolkit can be requested by emailing contact@creditsdue.org.