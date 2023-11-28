TikTok hasn’t just been about ‘short’ videos for a while now. It began testing an expanded time limit of 10 minutes per video in early 2022, while its ‘Creativity Program Beta’ initiative this year focused on videos longer than one minute.

Now there is some new data suggesting that longer-form vids are performing well on TikTok.

According to The Information, TikTok told attendees at a recent creator event that (in its paraphrasing) “users are now spending half their time on the app watching content that’s longer than a minute”.

Meanwhile, TikTok also said that creators who post videos longer than a minute are growing their audiences five times faster than those who don’t. The report also claims that TikTok is now testing a maximum video length of up to 15 minutes.

A quote in the piece from consultant Matt Koval summarises the situation pithily. “YouTube went out of its way to become more like TikTok, and now TikTok is trying to become more like YouTube…”