Startup Roon Labs started life in 2015 as an offshoot from audio-hardware firm Meridian.

Now the company, which developed a service for discovering music and playing it on devices around the home, is being acquired by another big-audio brand: Samsung subsidiary Harman.

The latter said that Roon will continue to operate as a standalone business with its existing team, and promised it would keep “growing Roon’s open device ecosystem which includes collaborating with more than 160 other audio brands” – even those that are rivals to Harman.

“In broad strokes, Roon will continue exactly as it is,” Roon promised its customers in a post on its community forum.

“In our new position under the Harman umbrella, we can lean into our vision without the frayed nerves. We look forward to being able to serve the needs of this amazing community with a tremendous amount of support and momentum behind us.”