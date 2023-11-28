Music creation firm Splice has been building quite the collection of ‘samples labels’ as part of its business. It now has 28 of them, representing more than 130 genres, offering curated collections of sample packs for its customers to explore.

The latest is called Aaroh, a label focusing on music from South Asia. Launched this week, it’s kicking off with five sound-packs based on Indian music: Vintage Bollywood, Sitar, Tabla, Konnakol and Winds of India.

“We know our users have been searching for Bollywood sounds and South Asian instruments, but we didn’t have great representation until now,” said Splice’s VP of content Dani DiCiaccio.

Aaroh’s sound-packs are available for Splice’s subscribers, joining more than 3,000 other packs that are part of its premium service.

The news follows Splice’s recent announcement that it was expanding its AI-powered ‘Create’ feature which helps musicians to find sounds within its catalogue that work well together.