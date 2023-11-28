Taylor Swift has announced that the official concert film for her ‘The Eras Tour’ will be available to stream from 13 December. Not for free though.

“The extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon,” wrote Swift in an Instagram post.

Where will the film be rentable from? Swift’s website is carrying logos for Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play and YouTube, so those appear to be the initial platform partners in North America.

Concert films are far from a new trend, of course, but in 2023 Swift’s has pointed to a lucrative opportunity – for artists at the superstar level, at least.

‘The Eras Tour’ sold more than $100m of movie tickets in advance of its debut in more than 8,500 cinemas globally on 13 October. $26m of those sales came in the US alone on the day the theatrical screenings were announced.

AMC, the film’s distributor, has already inked a deal for ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ based on her latest tour. It will premiere in cinemas on 1 December. We strongly suspect other stadium-filling artists will be following in these footsteps in 2024.