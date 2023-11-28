There are so many surveys asking people about AI at the moment, we’ll soon need an AI to sort through them all and pick out the trends. For now, that’s down to us humans.

The latest study comes from the UK’s communications regulator Ofcom. It finds that 79% of online 13-17 year-olds in the UK are using generative AI tools and services, while 40% of 7-12 year-olds are using them. This compares to 31% of adult internet users in the country.

There’s a caveat here though. While Ofcom’s definition of generative AI includes services like ChatGPT, Midjourney and Dall-E, it also includes Snapchat’s ‘My AI’ chatbot. That’s what’s most popular for younger people: 51% of online 7-17 year-olds are using it.

There’s an intriguing gender split for ChatGPT, meanwhile: 34% of 7-17 year-old boys are using that, but only 14% of girls the same age.

Ofcom also asked adult users of generative AI tools what they’re doing. 20% are using it to create poetry or lyrics; 20% are creating images; 9% are making videos; and just 4% are making ‘audio’ (which we think includes music).