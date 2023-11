To access this post, you must subscribe . If you are already a subscriber, log in here

Tools: platforms to help you reach new audiences Tools: Kaiber In the year or so since its launch, AI startup Kaiber has been making waves,… Read all Tools >>

IMAGES AND ACTIONABLE TAKEAWAYS NEEDED Swedish garage-rock band The Hives released their sixth studio album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, on 11 August 2023. It was their first new album since 2012’s Lex Hives, although the band had been sporadically active in the interim. Matt Greer (the band’s manager at ATC Management), Joe Austin (project […]