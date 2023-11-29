Later this week the COP28 UN Climate Conference kicks off in Dubai, with the latest round of talks focusing on the climate emergency.

European indies body Impala is using the event as a topical hook to remind the music industry to redouble its focus on cutting emissions and other climate-friendly measures.

“We count on COP to produce concrete results and support sector transition as sustainability is something that should be central to all companies,” said Horst Weidenmüller, !K7 Music CEO and chair of Impala’s sustainability task force.

“Having sustainability initiatives in place is making us take responsibility for the climate crisis and is proving to be the right business decision as more and more employees look to be part of a responsible working environment.”

Impala is also using COP28 as a new nudge for its indie label members to use its free carbon calculator tool, which it launched with charity Julie’s Bicycle in 2022. In June this year, Impala published a report analysing some of the data produced by labels who’d used the tool.

Its statement today for COP28 includes quotes from some of those labels, including PIAS, Tambourhinoceros, Roton Music, Anjunabeats, Massproduktion and Big Help Music.

“Working out our current carbon footprint in the UK was the first step to set ourselves a measurable, realistic target to work towards,” said PIAS’s Louise Sizer.

“It has been a game-changer in our sustainability journey,” added Roton’s Ionut Polexe. “The tool’s user friendly interface made it incredibly easy for us to calculate our carbon footprint accurately.”